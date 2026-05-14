United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Thursday morning said it received a report of an incident 38NM northeast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

"The Chief Security Officer has reported that the vessel has been taken by unauthorized personnel whilst at anchor and is now bound for Iranian territorial waters," UKMTO warned, adding that it will "continue to investigate."

Last month, Iran attacked a ship sailing southwards in the Strait of Hormuz; the ship sustained damage.

"A master of an outbound cargo ship reports having been fired upon and is now stopped in the water," a UKMTO statement warned.

"Crew are safe and accounted for. There is no reported damage to the vessel. UKMTO is aware of high levels of activity in the SoH area and encourages vessels to report any suspicious activity."