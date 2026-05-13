Identification and elimination of terrorists IDF Spokesperson

The IDF published footage this evening of the identification and elimination of Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon.

The IDF stated that soldiers continue operating south of the Forward Defense Line in order to dismantle Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure, with the goal of removing threats to Israeli civilians.

Since the beginning of the operation, the soldiers have eliminated more than 400 terrorists, including operatives from Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, and located more than 1,000 weapons used by Hezbollah terrorists.

Soldiers from the Shahaf Unit identified and eliminated more than 120 terrorists through precise, rapid operations and dismantled dozens of terror infrastructures, including Hezbollah terror headquarters.