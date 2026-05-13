IDF strikes loaded and ready-to-fire Hezbollah launcher IDF Spokesperson

The IDF on Wednesday struck weapons storage facilities, loaded and ready-to-fire launchers, as well as additional infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in several areas in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, Hezbollah terrorists operated from the infrastructure sites that were struck in order to advance terror attacks against IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon and against the State of Israel.

At the launch sites that were struck, the IDF targeted a number of rocket launchers directed toward areas in which IDF soldiers are operating and toward Israeli territory.