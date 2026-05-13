IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee on Wednesday issued urgent evacuation warnings to residents of three villages in southern Lebanon.

In his warning to residents of Kafr Hata, Arab Salim, Deir Al-Zahrani, Adraee wrote, "In light of the terrorist Hezbollah party violating the ceasefire agreement, the Defense Army is compelled to act against it forcefully. The Defense Army does not intend to harm you."

"To ensure your safety, you must immediately evacuate your homes and move away from the villages and towns for a distance of no less than 1000 meters to open areas. Anyone present near Hezbollah elements, their facilities, and their combat means exposes their life to danger!"

The warning followed a similar warning issued earlier on Wednesday, in which Adraee urged residents of six Lebanese villages to evacuate ahead of IDF strikes.

Following the warning, he revealed: "The Defense Army has begun attacking infrastructure belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah in several areas in southern Lebanon."

"During the past twenty-four hours, the Defense Army has attacked more than 40 pieces of infrastructure belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, including weapons depots and buildings used for military purposes from which Hezbollah elements operated, in addition to eliminating terrorists who posed a threat to our forces and targeting platforms that were ready to launch rocket projectiles."

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported one dead and one injured following an attack on a vehicle in Sidon.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported eight dead in three attacks south of Beirut.