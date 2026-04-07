Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the Education Ministry’s position that the return to schools and kindergartens will be carried out in small, isolated groups (“capsules").

The decision was made contrary to the position presented by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who proposed sending teachers on compulsory unpaid leave against their will, with the lost days to be made up during the summer.

In a discussion held on Monday evening under Netanyahu’s leadership, the Education Ministry’s proposal was approved for a gradual return to studies in capsules starting Sunday - subject to approval by the Home Front Command.

The Home Front Command recommended to the political echelon that schools be allowed to resume nationwide according to the level of threat in each area.