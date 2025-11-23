The Movement for Quality Government on Thursday called on Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Thursday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Chaya Mashaan, coordinator of secondary education in the Jerusalem Municipality and responsible for oversight of haredi girls' high schools in the city.

The request follows the discovery of additional internal documents stored on municipal servers, containing racist and offensive descriptions of students and their families.

Among the labels found in the spreadsheets: "Kushim" (a derogatory term for Black people), "large and fat," "short mother and father," "heavy Sephardi," and "complex home, ba'alei teshuva (people who became religious), unmarried sisters."

Over a year ago, Haaretz reported that Excel spreadsheets produced within the municipality included details on family status, disabilities, and students' physical characteristics. Last week, Channel 13 News revealed that additional, similar documents are still being stored on municipal servers.

The Jerusalem Municipality responded: "The employee underwent a clarification conversation and was made aware of her mistake. The spreadsheet in question was created privately and without the knowledge of supervisors."

However, the Movement for Quality Government rejected this explanation in an official letter to the Attorney General, stating: "Given the severity of the findings and Mashaan’s role in a sensitive position, responsible for placing thousands of students, the obligation to open a disciplinary procedure and examine the amount of personal responsibility she bears for these failures becomes even more urgent."

The organization further wrote: "The municipality’s stance that Mashaan should be reinstated raises concerns about its willingness to conduct a thorough investigation and hold those responsible accountable."

The group urged the Attorney General to act in accordance with disciplinary law and file a formal complaint with the Civil Service Disciplinary Tribunal.