Police responded Wednesday morning to footage aired on Arutz Sheva - Israel National News showing an officer using force against a child during a protest in the Binyamin area.

The incident occurred during demonstrations held Tuesday night at more than ten locations across Judea and Samaria, where hundreds of residents protested the recent confiscation of livestock from hometeads and farms.

In the video, an officer appears to slap a child without a clear explanation. Allegations also claim the officer attempted to conceal his identification badge.

Police stated that Judea and Samaria District Commander, Commissioner Moshe Pinchi, has instructed the Samaria region commander to open an inquiry into the incident and submit the findings.

“Israel Police officers will continue to act to ensure public safety and security, enable the lawful right to protest, and maintain public order," the statement said. “At the same time, any conduct that does not align with police values will be thoroughly investigated, and the findings will be forwarded to the relevant authorities."

Ariel Danino, one of the protest organizers, sharply criticized recent actions against shepherds and farmers.

“In recent days, a clear red line has been crossed in the treatment of the pioneering settlement movement, and standing aside is no longer an option," he said. “In recent years, livestock herds have become a central and strategic element in the struggle over land in Judea and Samaria, maintaining control over vast areas."

He added that the confiscation of herds represents a broader policy shift. “This is not an isolated step, but a declaration of war on the Jewish right to move freely and settle in areas beyond the Oslo framework. We will not stay silent. In the coming days, protests will intensify, and if necessary, we will disrupt daily life across Judea and Samaria until this harm to the settlement enterprise ends."