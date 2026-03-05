הריסת חווה בבנימין ללא קרדיט

Large forces from the Israel Border Police and the Civil Administration carried out a nighttime raid (Thursday) on the Nof HaMishkan homestead, located near the town of Shiloh in the Binyamin region.

During the operation, two families living at the site were evicted. Representatives of the homestead said that homes, equipment and the sheep enclosure on the property were destroyed.

According to those involved with the homestead, the homestead was established more than a year ago. They claim that the structures were completely razed and various pieces of equipment were damaged during the demolition.

The residents also alleged that Arab workers were brought to the location and took control of the flock of sheep belonging to the homestead . According to them, the flock holds an official grazing contract for the land. They further claimed the animals were loaded onto a trailer in crowded and unsuitable conditions, which they say violates legal and regulatory standards for transporting livestock.

According to the homestead , the houses, built more than a year ago, were demolished without a proper order or justification. They say that only minutes before the demolition began, an officer from the Civil Administration’s issued a stop-work order for the structures, a procedure that typically allows time for appeals before enforcement measures are carried out.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the homestead accused authorities of carrying out what it described as “blind revenge and a reward to terror."

The statement also referenced the nearby Palestinian village of Qaryut, claiming that instead of taking action against individuals from the village involved in a recent violent incident near the homestead , the military leadership chose to act against the outpost.

Residents further alleged that villagers from Qaryut approached the area during the demolition, celebrating the operation. Despite the destruction, the homestead ’s representatives said they intend to remain on the land and continue their activities there.