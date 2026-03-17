תיעוד: שוטר היכה ילד במהלך הפגנה למען החוות צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Hundreds of Israelis demonstrated Tuesday evening at more than ten locations across Judea and Samaria, protesting the confiscation of livestock by police in several raids on hilltop homesteads. The organizers have declared they will continue the protests until the trend stops.

During one of the incidents, footage circulated showing a police officer striking a child without providing an explanation, while concealing his name tag.

Ariel Danino, one of the protest organizers, said recent actions mark a significant escalation. “A line has been crossed in the treatment of the pioneering settlement movement, and standing by is no longer an option," he stated.

He added that livestock has become “a central and strategic tool" in maintaining control over land, claiming they account for nearly one billion square meters under Jewish ownership.

Danino further argued that the confiscations are “not isolated incidents, but effectively a declaration of war" on the right of Jews to move and settle beyond areas defined by the Oslo Accords. He warned that protests are likely to intensify in the coming days and could escalate to widespread disruptions across Judea and Samaria if the measures continue.