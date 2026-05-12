תיעוד: תקיפות מבנים צבאיים של חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF published a summary of its operations in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, detailing its activities since the ceasefire took effect.

According to the stats it published, the IDF has eliminated more than 350 terrorists in southern Lebanon who posed a threat to Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Additionally, it struck more than 1,100 targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The targets struck included structures used for military purposes from which Hezbollah terrorists operated, weapons storage facilities, loaded launchers ready to fire, and additional infrastructure.