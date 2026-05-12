Special forces from the IDF's Egoz Unit and Golani Reconnaissance Unit crossed the Litani River last week to operate deep in Lebanese territory near the village of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, some ten kilometers from the Israeli border.

The operation is one of the most significant and brazen since ground operations in Lebanon began, as it broke the "Litani barrier," a status quo in the campaign.

The forces crossed the river covertly on APCs and proceeded toward a main Hezbollah launching zone from which heavy rocket and mortar barrages have been launched toward IDF forces in southern Lebanon in recent weeks.

During the operation, several close-quarters exchanges of fire ensued between the troops and Hezbollah terrorists. In one of the incidents, terrorists exited a tunnel shaft north of the Litani and opened fire. The commandos returned fire from short range.

An Oketz Unit dog fell during the operation, and several IDF soldiers were wounded and evacuated to receive medical care.