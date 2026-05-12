זיהוי המחבל וחיסולו דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Tuesday evening released unusual footage from a daring operation carried out last week by the Golani Reconnaissance Unit and the Egoz Unit beyond the Litani River.

The footage shows a Hezbollah terrorist emerging from a tunnel shaft armed with a weapon - and being immediately eliminated by soldiers waiting in ambush above ground.

The operation, which was revealed earlier today, is considered one of the most significant since the beginning of the ground maneuver, as the forces crossed the strategic “Litani Line" and operated on the outskirts of the village of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, about ten kilometers from the Israeli border.

The forces crossed the river covertly and advanced toward a major Hezbollah launch zone from which heavy barrages of rockets and mortar shells had been fired in recent weeks at IDF troops in southern Lebanon.

During the operation, several close-range clashes developed with Hezbollah terrorists. In one dramatic incident, terrorists emerged from a tunnel shaft north of the Litani River and opened fire.

The soldiers returned fire at extremely close range, and during the battle, a dog from the IDF’s Oketz canine unit was killed. Several IDF soldiers were wounded in the clashes and evacuated for medical treatment.