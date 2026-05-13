זיהוי ותקיפת המחבל דובר צה״ל

IDF troops continue operating South of the Forward Defense Line to destroy terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, with the aim of removing threats to Israeli civilians.

During an operation, troops identified a terrorist using surveillance equipment against IDF troops. With swift and targeted action, the terrorist was struck and eliminated by tank fire.

Separately, in a Wednesday morning incident, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a suspicious aerial target identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Additionally, over the last few hours, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched several rockets toward IDF soldiers operatig in southern Lebanon. The rockets fell near the soldiers.

No IDF injuries were reported.