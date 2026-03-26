Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, the Deputy Chief of Police and General Security of Dubai, set off a stir on social media after issuing a surprising statement of support for Israel.

Tamim, who in the past was seen as a detractor of Israel, expressed feelings prevalent among many in the UAE and Gulf states that are subject to ongoing missile and drone attacks by Iran.

In a series of posts on X, Tamim wrote: "Oh, people of the Arabian Gulf, put trust in Israel. My advice to you: Nothing good will emerge from the countries of the region."

The remarks come as the Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates, contend with an ongoing security threat from Iran, yet have so far refrained from directly joining the campaign against it.

In closed-door talks, regional leaders have expressed support for expanding the US military operation to topple Iran’s Islamic regime, which is perceived as a direct and tangible threat to Arab governments in the region.

Tamim is known internationally, among other things, for his role in the investigation into the 2010 assassination of senior Hamas figure Mahmoud al-Mabhouh in Dubai. The probe revealed details about the suspects’ activities and led to accusations against Israeli elements.

Tamim accused the Mossad of carrying out the assassination and called for international arrest warrants to be issued through Interpol against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-Mossad chief Meir Dagan.