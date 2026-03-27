The United Arab Emirates has conveyed to the United States and Western countries its readiness to actively participate in an international naval task force whose goal is to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

This Emirati move is considered an unusual and bold step for a Gulf Arab state. The report follows an earlier revelation by the The Washington Post that U.S. President Donald Trump has identified reopening the strait as the primary objective for ending the war.

According to security sources, officials in Washington and Jerusalem have concluded that earlier goals-such as toppling the Iranian regime or fully dismantling its nuclear capabilities-are not achievable in the immediate timeframe.

Israeli officials said that breaking the naval blockade would deprive Iran of one of its most powerful tools: the threat of disrupting global trade.

However, officials in Israel stress that ending the war under these terms would not be the final word. Senior defense officials clarified that future strikes would be “inevitable" if Tehran attempts to rebuild its ballistic missile array or continues efforts to develop nuclear weapons under a new agreement.