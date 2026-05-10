Police and Shin Bet have completed their investigation on Badr bin Yosef Hasnat, a 25-year-old Arab-Israeli resident of Rahat, who was arrested last month following intelligence that pointed to incitement to terrorism.

The investigation, led by the Southern District Central Unit in cooperation with Shin Bet officials, found that he operated multiple social media accounts used as a platform for disseminating extremist content.

According to the findings, Hasnat was not merely a passive consumer of online material, but actively posted and shared inciting messages, praised acts of terrorism, and expressed strong identification with Hamas’s objectives.

Security officials described his activity as particularly serious, citing the potential impact of such content on young audiences and its possible role in encouraging so-called “lone-wolf" or inspiration-driven attacks.

The case has been transferred to the State Attorney’s Office, which filed an indictment against him last Friday in the Be’er Sheva Magistrate’s Court.