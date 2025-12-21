Over two years after the October 7 massacre, three terrorists who infiltrated Israel during the massacre were arrested in Rahat, as part of the "New Order" operation.

The terrorists were located on a campus in Rahat. During a search of the site, cartridges were also discovered.

An iron lathe, believed to be used for weapons activities, was also discovered at the site.

This is not the first time October 7 terrorists were captured in Rahat: In November 2023, a month after the massacre, two Hamas terrorists who infiltrated into Israel from Gaza on October 7 were captured in Rahat.

In December 2023, the State Prosecutor filed an indictment with the Be'er Sheva District Court against three residents of the southern Bedouin city of Rahat, on suspicion that they hid Gazans who infiltrated Israel on October 7.

The suspects, Suleiman Abu Amash (49), Mohammad Tarabin (37), and Matarabin Wassaber Shikh Ala'id (52), are suspected of concealing four Gazans who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre.

In the request to extend the suspects' arrest until the completion of proceedings against them, the Prosecutor's Office said that the three had committed crimes against Israel's security, explaining, "They endangered the public's safety by hosting, and hiding, Gazans who entered Israel under cover of the murderous attack and not turning them over to the police. In their actions, the respondents endangered the citizens of Israel, while knowing that it is forbidden to host Gazans and that all of the entry permits for Gazans had been canceled, and they even made it more difficult for security forces, who were forced to invest effort and resources in order to catch the Gazans."