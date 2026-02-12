זירת הרצח בשגב שלום דוברות מד"א

Five people were murdered in a series of shooting incidents across the Arab sector within a span of just 12 hours, in Segev Shalom, Rahat, Yarka, Lod and Fureidis.

On Thursday morning, a young man in his early 20s was shot and killed in Segev Shalom. MDA emergency medic Yair Abu Ragila said responders found the victim unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, and suffering from severe injuries. “We immediately began resuscitation efforts and provided medical treatment before evacuating him in critical condition to the hospital," he said. The man was later pronounced dead.

Overnight, three additional murders were reported. In Lod, a man about 50 years old was shot dead in the early morning hours. MDA paramedic Ayala Yakubov said the victim was found lying unconscious with severe penetrating injuries. “After medical examinations showed no signs of life, we were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene," she said.

Earlier, a 22-year-old man was found shot inside his vehicle in Rahat. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was reported to be the son of a former mayor.

In another incident, a man about 42 was shot and killed near his home in the northern village of Yirka. Medical teams pronounced his death at the scene. MDA paramedic Salem Harikha said the victim was found unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, and suffering from severe gunshot wounds.

In Fureidis, a man in his 40s was shot dead late Wednesday night. MDA teams attempted prolonged resuscitation efforts but ultimately pronounced him dead.

Police have opened investigations into all of the incidents.