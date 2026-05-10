The Central District Prosecutor’s Office this morning (Sunday) filed indictments with the Lod District Court against 16 teenagers suspected of involvement in the murder of Yamano Binyamin Zalka at a pizzeria in Petah Tikva on the eve of Independence Day.

Among the defendants is also the main suspect, a 15-year-old boy, who is allegedly documented stabbing Zalka in the groin. According to the investigation materials, the stabbing hit a major artery, caused significant blood loss, and ultimately led to Zalka’s death.

The teenager who was filmed stabbing Zalka is charged with murder with indifference. Fifteen other teenagers, who took part in the violent brawl that led to Zalka’s death, were charged with aggravated intentional assault, and three of them were also charged with obstruction of justice.

The indictment states that some of the suspects did not stop at the act itself and attempted to flee and hide from law enforcement authorities.

Zalka’s family expressed outrage and claimed that the charges are too lenient. According to them, the main suspect should be tried for murder under aggravated circumstances, and the other suspects should also be charged with murder offenses.

The family said: “The prosecution this morning chose the side of the criminals. Instead of understanding the gravity of the murder and filing unprecedented indictments that would prevent the next murder, they chose to go easy and let Zalka’s killers off cheaply.

"The murderer was right - he knew exactly what evidence he needed to erase in order to get off lightly. The prosecution’s claim that there is not enough evidence is a disgrace. There is so much evidence proving planning, execution, and intent to kill. But while everyone clearly sees reality, the prosecution chooses to be blind and allows the next murder," the family said.