A 45-year-old man has been brought before a court and charged with attempted murder after two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, north London, on Wednesday.

Essa Suleiman, 45, is alleged to have carried out the attack on Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Shine, 76. Both victims sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment. The Metropolitan Police have classified the incident as terrorism-related.

Suleiman is also accused of attempting to kill Ishmail Hussein in a separate stabbing earlier the same day at Hussein’s home in Southwark, south London. The two men are said to have known each other for around two decades.

He additionally faces a charge of carrying a knife in a public place in Golders Green.

Appearing in the dock on Friday, Suleiman wore a grey police-issued sweatshirt and trousers and appeared to have bruising around his eyes. He stood to confirm his identity and date of birth but did not enter any pleas.