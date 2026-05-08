A short while ago, an explosive drone launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization fell in Israeli territory, in proximity to the Israel-Lebanon border. As a result, an IDF soldier was severely injured, an additional soldier was moderately injured, and a third soldier was also injured. The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified.

"This incident constitutes an additional violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the military stated.

In an additional incident earlier today (Friday), the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched a number of explosive drones that detonated near IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. As a result, an IDF soldier was moderately injured. The soldier was evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and his family has been notified.

In addition, in recent hours, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched a number of mortar shells and rockets toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted one launch, and the mortar shells fell near the soldiers. No IDF injuries were reported. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.