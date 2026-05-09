The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a final update regarding the lethal mass shooting that occurred outside an Austin, Texas, establishment on March 1.

Following a comprehensive probe, federal authorities have determined that the perpetrator acted alone and was not affiliated with any recognized Foreign Terrorist Organization, according to ABC News.

The shooter, identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, was a naturalized American citizen originally from Senegal. On the morning of March 1, Diagne targeted a crowd on Austin’s popular 6th Street, killing three people and wounding more than twelve others before he was fatally shot during a confrontation with police officers.

While the FBI initially scrutinized the possibility of organized terrorism, the latest findings suggest a more localized radicalization process.

According to an official press release from the FBI, quoted by ABC News, "There is no evidence of outside direction or radicalization; rather, the investigation indicates an escalation in violent behavior in part tied to specific personal triggers and grievances related to US and Israeli military actions involving Iran, culminating in a violent, impulsive attack."

The timing of the massacre coincided with the onset of the current conflict, during which US and Israeli forces carried out strikes that eliminated Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Investigators discovered that Diagne held a deep admiration for the late Iranian leader.

At the time of the assault, Diagne’s attire clearly signaled his ideological leanings. He was wearing a t-shirt featuring an Iranian flag design and a sweatshirt emblazoned with the phrase "Property of Allah."

The FBI noted, "The investigation revealed that Diagne admired the recently deceased Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. At the time of the attack Diagne was wearing clothes that included an Iranian flag design t-shirt and a sweatshirt that read: 'Property of Allah.' While Diagne's affinity for Iran and the Ayatollah were most certainly factors in his mobilization to violence, the FBI has not identified conclusive evidence to explain Diagne's motivation or how and why he selected the location for his attack."

Although a specific reason for the choice of location remains elusive, the Bureau remains committed to examining all facets of the case. The FBI stated they will continue to pursue every lead related to the case to ensure a full understanding of the events that led to the tragedy on 6th Street.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)