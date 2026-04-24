One person was killed and at least five others were injured after an apparent argument led to a shooting Thursday at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, police said. Five people are in custody.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr. said surveillance footage showed two groups arguing inside the food court before both sides began firing.

“Two groups of people got into an argument inside the food court and started shooting at each other," Morse said, as quoted by CNN. “Unfortunately, there were some innocent people that were in the area that might have also caught some rounds."

The gunfire sent shoppers running for cover inside Louisiana’s largest mall, with witnesses describing people hiding in stores and dressing rooms while shouting warnings to “take cover" and “get down."

Police said one victim was undergoing surgery, while four others suffered minor injuries. Authorities initially reported 10 injuries before revising the number downward.

Investigators said it remains unclear how many people fired weapons. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and gathering evidence to determine how many guns were involved.

“This is still an ongoing investigation, and we’re still looking for more people that may be involved," Morse said.

He added that the shooting does not appear to be random violence, but “a very targeted kind of disagreement between two groups of people," and said there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

Following the shooting, law enforcement teams searched for suspects using drones and helicopters.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.