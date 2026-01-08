Two people were killed and several others were injured on Wednesday night in a shooting at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, police said. The suspect remains at large.

Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson Glen Mills said there are “at least eight victims." According to Mills, two have died, three are in critical condition, and three others are in an unknown condition. Some victims were transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Multiple police units responded to the scene. Mills said a funeral was taking place at the church when the incident occurred. He said “some sort of altercation" in the parking lot escalated into the shooting.

By the time emergency responders arrived, the suspects had fled in an unknown vehicle. Police are still working to determine how many suspects were involved.

Mills urged the public to assist investigators.

“If anyone saw anything, if anyone has any video, if anyone has any information, we do want to hear from them," he said.