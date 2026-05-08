A significant diplomatic thaw is underway between Jerusalem and Santiago following a high-level meeting between President Isaac Herzog and Chile's newly elected leader, José Antonio Kast.

During the encounter, Kast informed Herzog of his intention to return a Chilean ambassador to Israel within the coming weeks, signaling an end to nearly two years of strained relations, according to a report in Ynet.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the presidential inauguration for Costa Rica’s new head of state, Laura Fernández Delgado, the report said. The development marks a sharp departure from the policies of the previous Chilean administration.

Diplomatic ties between the two nations plummeted under former President Gabriel Boric, a left-wing leader known for his fierce opposition to the Jewish State. Boric had famously refused to accept the credentials of Israeli Ambassador Gil Artzyeli and frequently utilized inflammatory rhetoric, at one point labeling Israel a “murderous" state.

Furthermore, Chile in 2024 joined a group of nations supporting South Africa’s genocide case against Israel filed at the International Court of Justice. Boric said at the time that he was appalled by the humanitarian devastation in Gaza and accused the IDF of using “indiscriminate and disproportional" force.

Gabriel Zaliasnik, a prominent leader within the Chilean Jewish community, previously described Boric’s actions as “the most serious expression of hostility toward Israel by the president," noted Ynet.

Chile currently hosts the largest Palestinian Arab diaspora outside of the Middle East, a community exceeding 350,000 people that has long influenced the nation’s foreign policy.

President Kast emphasized his commitment to restoring friendly relations and pursuing bilateral cooperation in critical sectors. He highlighted agriculture, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and technology as primary areas for future partnership.

Despite facing domestic media criticism for meeting with the Israeli head of state, Kast remained firm in his objective to prioritize technological cooperation and state-to-state relations. Furthermore, he reaffirmed his administration's stance against terrorism and the rise of antisemitism within Chile.

President Herzog expressed great optimism following the discussion, noting, “The meeting was excellent. We discussed important opportunities to restore Israel-Chile relations to their previous heights, for the benefit of our two nations."

Herzog later added that the dialogue uncovered “important opportunities to strengthen Israel-Chile relations for the benefit of both countries."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)