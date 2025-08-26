Three masked vandals on Friday night vandalized the Bikur Holim synagogue in Santiago, Chile.

The suspects hung a sign protesting Israel's war in Gaza on the synagogue's wall, spray-painted red paint on the wall, and hung a picture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a bullet wound in his head.

The sign read, "Jew, your silence is an agreement to genocide."

Security cameras documented the suspects, who arrived masked while worshipers were still inside the synagogue.

Israeli Ambassador to Chile Peleg Lewi responded to the incident, expressing concern on social media.

The synagogue, founded in 1905, is one of Chile's oldest synagogues, and has been targeted before.