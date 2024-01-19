Mexico and Chile on Thursday asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate whether crimes have been committed in Palestinian Arab territories, either by "agents of the occupying power or the occupied power," Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by CNN.

“The action by Mexico and Chile is due to growing concern over the latest escalation of violence, particularly against civilian targets, and the alleged continued commission of crimes under the jurisdiction of the Court, specifically since the attack on October 7, 2023, carried out by Hamas militants and the subsequent hostilities in Gaza,” said the statement, which did not directly mention Israel.

The referral by Mexico and Chile comes two months after South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti submitted a similar referral to the ICC.

It also follows South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in which it accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Germany announced last Friday that it will intervene as a third party in South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ and will present its own case to the court that Israel has not committed genocide.

Germany’s government said in a statement that there is “no basis whatsoever” for an accusation of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

A day earlier, the United States rejected South Africa’s allegations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Speaking to reporters, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, “We have said repeatedly that we believe these allegations, this case is unfounded and that there is no basis for accusations of genocide against — against Israel. That’s not a word that ought to be thrown around lightly. And we certainly don’t believe that it applies here.”

Canada also distanced itself from South Africa’s accusations, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying that Canada believes in the importance of the ICJ as an institution but that does not mean that it supports South Africa’s case.