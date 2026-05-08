Pressure is mounting on Ireland’s soccer association (FAI) to cancel its upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Israel, Reuters reported.

A high-profile campaign led by the group “Irish Sport for Palestine" has released an open letter titled "Stop the Game," urging a total boycott of the matches scheduled for later this year.

The letter accuses Israel of "genocide" during its ongoing defensive operations in Gaza and claims that the Israeli soccer association is in breach of UEFA and FIFA statutes.

Campaigners point to a November 2025 vote in which 93 percent of FAI members demanded that the leadership lobby UEFA for Israel's suspension.

The petition features a broad coalition of Irish athletes and entertainers. Among the signatories are former men's national team coach Brian Kerr, League of Ireland stars, and Louise Quinn, a two-time women's player of the year. Beyond the pitch, the movement is supported by the rock band Fontaines D.C., the musical group Kneecap, singer Christy Moore, and actor Stephen Rea.

Despite the public outcry and a poll showing that 76 percent of Irish football supporters oppose the fixture, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has voiced his support for the matches to proceed.

The Taoiseach acknowledged the political sensitivity but emphasized the importance of maintaining a distinction between athletics and diplomacy.

“We have been critics and have opposed very strongly Israeli government policy within Gaza in particular. We condemned the Hamas attack on Israel which was absolutely horrific. I think sport is an area that can be challenging when it crosses into the realm of politics," Martin was quoted as having told The Irish Times.

FAI Chief Executive David Courell echoed the Prime Minister's pragmatic approach in February, noting that the national team is bound by international obligations. Courell warned that a boycott could result in severe penalties, including potential disqualification from future major tournaments.

In February, FAI confirmed that the Ireland Men's National Team will fulfill its 2026 UEFA Nations League fixtures against Israel despite its call for a boycott of the Jewih state.

Israel has competed under the UEFA umbrella since the early 1980s. This move followed the country's exclusion from the Asian Football Confederation in the 1970s, which occurred after several nations refused to take the field against Israeli teams.

The scheduled fixtures include an Israeli "home" match on September 27, likely to be held at a neutral venue, and a return match at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on October 4.

Ties between Israel and Ireland have been especially strained in recent years, as the Irish government has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel. In April of 2024, then-Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris failed to mention the hostages being held by Hamas during his first speech after being elected leader, resulting in criticism from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Later, Harris criticized Israel's strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, accusing Israel of a “pattern of flouting international law and disregard for rules of engagement."

A month later, Ireland joined Spain, Norway, and subsequently Slovenia in officially recognizing a Palestinian state.

In December of 2024, Israel shuttered its embassy in Dublin amid escalating tensions, citing Ireland’s recognition of a Palestinian state and its vocal condemnation of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.