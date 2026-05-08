The Gvura Forum, which represents more than 300 bereaved families, has issued an urgent letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding an immediate cessation of humanitarian aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip.

The families argue that the Hamas terrorist organization continues to bolster its military and administrative grip on the Strip thanks to the influx of goods, which they describe as "oxygen" that allows the organization to rehabilitate its capabilities and re-establish itself on the ground.

In the letter, the families reminded the Prime Minister of the government's commitments made at the start of the campaign. "You have pledged to us and to the Israeli public time and again that Hamas would never again pose a threat to the State of Israel, and that we would not stop until Hamas is dismantled," the letter stated.

The families warned that despite these promises, the organization is recovering and consolidating its control over the Strip while the IDF is preoccupied with other fronts.

The families emphasized that the goods transferred to Gaza are being exploited by the terrorist organization for rearmament and reorganization, and are immediately converted into funds for terrorism. "We, the bereaved families, cannot accept a reality where the Hamas terror organization - or any other terror group - remains in control of Gaza and continues to endanger Israel's security," they added.

Closing the letter, the families made a personal appeal to Netanyahu to order an immediate halt to what they termed "terror goods," claiming that every such truck endangers IDF soldiers and the residents of southern Israel.

They concluded by urging the government to stand firm on all fronts for the sake of national security and the legacy of their fallen loved ones: "We owe this to our heroic fallen, and to the citizens of Israel who wish to live in safety."