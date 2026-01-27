Hamas survivor Emily Damari posted a video documenting a convoy of aid trucks on their way to the Gaza Strip and sharply criticized the decision to allow the trucks to pass through into the strip.

"By myself, I counted over 15 trucks on the road, but it's hard to believe that hundreds of trucks carrying food are flowing this morning to 'non-involved' people in Gaza," Damari wrote on social media.

She added, "Don't you still understand that there are no innocent people there?! Apparently, we haven't learned anything."

Since the ceasefire came into effect, 4,200 trucks are entering every week, following instructions from the political echelon. At the same time, IDF officials recommended reducing the number of aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip.

According to data presented recently in closed security discussions and published by Ynet, "The population in Gaza could survive with much less. 70% of the trucks belong to the private sector, which Hamas taxes twice, imposing a 15-25% tax on every truck of food, fuel, or medicine, and an additional tax when the goods are sold in the market. Hamas is making tens of millions of shekels a day, and the coffers are only shrinking."

According to the report, Qatar, Hamas's main patron, demanded the continued flow of thousands of trucks every week as a condition, meaning there is no discussion of halting the aid.