תיעוד מלבנון | השמדת משגרי רקטות ששימשו לירי לעבר ישראל צילום: דובר צה"ל

Acting to thwart the Hezbollah terror group's abilities to fire towards Israel and IDF troops, the IDF on Wednesday carried out a wave of significant strikes in southern Lebanon.

In the strikes, the IDF attacked over 15 terror infrastructure sites in several areas in southern Lebanon, with a focus on weapons storage facilities and production sites.

Among the targets hit were Hezbollah headquarters, launch sites, and structures used for military purposes. Hezbollah terrorists operated from the structures that were struck in order to advance terror attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel.

Within the launch sites struck, ready-to-use launchers that were used by Hezbollah terrorists to launch rockets toward Israeli territory were destroyed.

Parallel to the strikes, Hezbollah continued its attempts to harm the IDF soldiers operating on the ground: In multiple incidents over the past hours, the Hezbollah terrorist organization has launched several rockets toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line.

The rockets fell adjacent to the soldiers. No IDF injuries were reported.

"The IDF will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon," a statement read.