A report in NBC News on Wednesday shed light on the Trump administration’s sudden decision to halt the initiative to secure the Strait of Hormuz, Project Freedom.

Trump announced the operation, meant to escort foreign vessels from the Strait of Hormuz, on Sunday. However, on Tuesday he declared that the operation would be halted in order to allow for talks with Iran.

The NBC News report indicated that Saudi Arabia revoked the American military’s ability to utilize its bases and sovereign airspace, forcing a suspension of the maritime operation just 36 hours after its inception.

The friction began when Trump announced the mission on social media without prior coordination with Riyadh. Sources stated that the Kingdom responded by denying US forces the use of Prince Sultan Airbase and restricting flights over Saudi territory. This move effectively grounded the defensive umbrella necessary to escort commercial vessels through the Iranian-blockaded waterway.

While a White House official claimed that "regional allies were notified in advance" of the initiative, diplomats from Oman and Qatar suggested they were only informed after the public declaration. A conversation between President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly failed to bridge the divide, leading to the current strategic pause.

Modern military operations in the Middle East rely heavily on what the Pentagon calls ABO: access, basing and overflight. Without the cooperation of nations like Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Oman, US carrier strike groups and land-based fighters cannot effectively protect merchant shipping from the ongoing Iranian threat.

“Because of geography, you need cooperation from regional partners to utilize their airspace along their borders," one US official quoted by NBC News said.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran, writing on his Truth Social platform, "Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran."

He added a warning to Iran: "If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before."

Speaking to reporters in the White House later in the day, Trump said that there have been “good talks" with Iran recently, adding that its leaders “badly" want a deal and have agreed not to have nuclear weapons.

“They want to make a deal badly. And we'll see if we get there. If we get there, they can’t have nuclear weapons. It's very simple," Trump stated.

He pointed out that Iran “had a Navy with 159 ships, and now every ship is blown to pieces and lying at the bottom of the water. They had an Air Force, lots of planes, and they don't have any planes. They don't have any anti-aircraft. They don't have any radar left. Their missiles are mostly decimated. They have some. They have probably 18, 19 percent, but not a lot by comparison to what they had. And their leaders are all dead. So I think we won."

“Now we have to get what we have to get. If we don't do that, we'll have to go a big step further. But with that being said, they want to make a deal. We've had very good talks over the last 44 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal," said Trump.

He further stressed once again that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. And they won't. And they've agreed to that, among other things."