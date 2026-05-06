US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran today (Wednesday) on the agreement being negotiated between the two countries on the issue of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran."

He added a warning to Iran: "If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before."

Trump's ultimatum follows a report by Axios that the US and Iran are nearing a one-page agreement to end the war.

The deal, Axios said, reportedly involves a mutual lifting of restrictions around transit in the Strait of Hormuz, the US lifting sanctions and releasing frozen Iranian funds, and Iran agreeing to a "moratorium" on nuclear enrichment. Some of the sections would be contingent on a final agreement being reached.

However, the site noted that the White House believes that Iran's leadership may be too divided to reach an agreement on a deal. The one-page memorandum, if signed, would end the war and kick off a month-long negotiation period for a more detailed agreement.

Axios' report quoted two sources who said that Iran would agree to the removal of the country's highly-enriched uranium, while one source said it may be removed to the US. Previously, such reports were disparaged by Iran, which refused to allow the uranium, necessary only for a nuclear weapon, to be removed from its territory.