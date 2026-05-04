US President Donald Trump accused Iran of targeting "unrelated nations" in its attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship. Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission! We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, 'fast' Boats. It’s all they have left. Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, will have a News Conference tomorrow morning. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Earlier, Trump told Fox News that Iran would be "blown off the face of the earth" if it attacks the US naval vessels escorting merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran launched two salvoes of cruise missiles at the United Arab Emirates this evening (Monday), in what the Islamic Republic claimed was in response to the actions of US Navy destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier today, the United States military announced that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are operating in the region after crossing the Strait of Hormuz as part of “Project Freedom," aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation.

American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore maritime routes for commercial shipping in the area. As an initial step in the operation, two US-flagged merchant vessels successfully transited the strait and are now continuing safely on their route.

South Korea confirmed that one of its vessels was damaged in an Iranian attack.