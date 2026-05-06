Police arrested a student on Wednesday after he was found carrying a firearm at a special-education school in Moshav Beit Oved.

The incident came to light after the school principal alerted authorities, reporting that the student had confided in her about his situation and disclosed that he was in possession of a weapon. The student said he felt threatened due to a family dispute and was carrying the gun to increase his sense of personal security.

Police units arrived at the scene and, together with the school administration, conducted a search of the student’s belongings. During the search, officers found a handgun, a magazine, and matching ammunition in the student’s backpack. The weapon was seized and transferred for further forensic examination.

The suspect, a 20-year-old resident of Ramla, was detained and taken for questioning at the Yavne police station. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and the source of the weapon.