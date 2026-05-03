Updated nationwide crime data from the Israel Police indicate that the Binyamin Regional Council is among the safest areas in Israel.

According to the data, the crime rate in the Binyamin Council stands at only about ten criminal cases per 1,000 residents - a figure significantly lower than the national average of about 25 cases per 1,000 residents, placing the council as a particularly safe region.

A total of 867 criminal cases were recorded in the Binyamin Council, with a breakdown showing that most offenses relate to public order and property crimes.

Violent offenses make up only about 16% of all cases, while more serious crimes appear at very low rates relative to the general population.

In the council, officials point to incidents described as “settler violence" and argue that the reality on the ground is the opposite, citing an incident that took place last Saturday in the Ofra area, in which dozens of Palestinians allegedly threw stones at a Jewish shepherd and an IDF force, which responded with live fire that killed one of the attackers.

Council head Israel Ganz commented on the data, saying: “We are very proud of these figures. These are not just numbers - they are the result of an approach." He said the council has built a model of a strong community and close cooperation with security forces to ensure residents’ safety.

Ganz added that while public discourse sometimes presents a different picture, the official data reflects a clear reality of high personal security: “We are proud of the result, but committed to continuing to strengthen it."