An unusual impersonation affair that police described as “the longest in the state’s 78-year history" was uncovered over the past day, after several suspects were arrested by the financial crimes unit.

The covert investigation began at the end of 2025 and exposed what investigators called a sophisticated “identity lending" operation that allegedly enabled a Palestinian couple to live as Israelis for nearly two decades.

According to investigators, the main suspect, a 57-year-old Palestinian resident of Halhul who held a family reunification permit, together with his 43-year-old wife, allegedly orchestrated a scheme to obtain an Israeli identity.

Police suspect that around 20 years ago the pair formally divorced on paper, after which the man allegedly entered into a fictitious marriage with an Israeli citizen from Ar’ara whom he had never met.

Investigators say the Israeli woman’s identity was then transferred to the Palestinian woman, who began living under the Israeli citizen’s name and personal details.

Over the years, the family allegedly maintained parallel lives. In Israel, they lived in Rahat as Israeli citizens, operated businesses and received benefits and allowances from the National Insurance Institute. Their children were born at Soroka Medical Center and registered as Israeli citizens.

At the same time, according to police, the family owned a luxury home in Halhul in the Palestinian Authority, where the woman allegedly continued using her original identity among relatives who investigators believe were aware of and assisted in the scheme.

In a joint operation involving the Judea and Samaria District, the Southern District and the IDF, security forces raided the family’s homes, arrested the couple along with two additional relatives, and detained other suspects for questioning.

Chief Warrant Officer Barak Ravivo, who heads the intelligence branch of the investigating unit, said investigators are now trying to determine what became of the original Israeli woman whose identity was allegedly used by the suspects for years.

A court extended the couple’s detention until Sunday as police and National Insurance investigators continue gathering evidence in what authorities have dubbed the “borrowed persona" case.