A violent assault on a French Catholic nun in East Jerusalem has drawn international condemnation after footage of the incident circulated widely online.

The attack took place on Mount Zion and was captured on video, which shows a man approaching the nun from behind before shoving her forcefully to the ground. Her head struck the pavement, narrowly missing a large stone nearby. Moments later, the attacker returned and kicked the nun while she was still lying on the ground.

A passerby eventually intervened and confronted the suspect, who reportedly attempted to attack him as well.

The victim, a French nun and archaeology researcher based in Jerusalem, sustained light injuries in the assault.

Israel Police announced that officers arrested a 36-year-old suspect in connection with the attack. Authorities said the incident is being investigated as an apparently racially motivated assault.

In a statement, police said they would continue to act “with a heavy hand and zero tolerance" to protect all communities and religious groups in Jerusalem.

The video quickly spread internationally, prompting widespread outrage, particularly among Christian organizations and leaders.

The French Consulate condemned the assault, calling for the attacker to be prosecuted. In a statement posted online, the consulate said France expects the perpetrator to be brought to justice.

Father Olivier Focillon, director of the French School of Biblical and Archaeological Studies where the nun works, also denounced the incident. Writing on social media, he described the attack as an “unprovoked act of sectarian violence" and urged authorities to respond swiftly and decisively.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry likewise condemned the assault, describing it as a disgraceful act that contradicts the country’s values of dignity, coexistence, and freedom of religion. The ministry reiterated Israel’s commitment to protecting freedom of worship for all faiths and ensuring that Jerusalem remains a city where all communities can live and practice their religion safely and with dignity.