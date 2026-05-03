As part of a large-scale enforcement operation against dangerous driving, Border Police and Central District Police officers carried out extensive enforcement activity over the past two weekends in the Ben Shemen Forest, Mexico Forest, and surrounding areas.

The operation, named “Safe Growth," was led by Central District Commander, Chief Superintendent Amir Cohen, with the aim of combating drivers who behave recklessly on roads and in open areas, endangering the public.

Numerous forces took part in the activity, including officers from the Modi’in police station, YASAM units, the National Traffic Police, the national motorcycle patrol unit, and Border Police volunteers.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority (Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael - JNF) enforcement unit also joined the forces, assisting in locating drivers committing violent offenses and reckless driving within forest areas.

During the operation, several drivers attempted to flee from officers operating in the field, but after targeted pursuits, the suspects were arrested and their vehicles were seized. Five suspects were detained for questioning, including a driver who was operating an off-road motorcycle intended for closed tracks only, while disqualified from driving and without a valid license.

In addition to the arrests, officers issued dozens of traffic fines for various offenses and took vehicles off the road due to safety defects or illegal modifications. Some of the vehicles were transferred for further examination by the vehicle inspection unit of the Shephelah district, and in some cases authorities are considering filing requests for their forfeiture.

Police stated: “We will continue to act decisively and with zero tolerance against life-threatening driving and road and off-road hooliganism, for the safety and security of the public."