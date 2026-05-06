IDF Arabic spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee issued an urgent evacuation warning to about ten villages in southern Lebanon.

In an unusual move, the warning also included villages north of the Litani River, amid continued operations against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area.

"In light of the terrorist Hezbollah party's violation of the ceasefire agreement, the Defense Army is compelled to act against it forcefully," Adraee wrote on X. "The Defense Army does not intend to harm you."

"To ensure your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move away from the villages and towns by a distance of at least 1000 meters to open areas. Anyone present near Hezbollah elements, their facilities, and combat means exposes their life to danger!"

On Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF soldiers of the 226th Brigade, struck several structures used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization for military purposes.

The structures were struck while Hezbollah terrorists were operating inside, advancing and carrying out terror attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel. During the strikes, several terrorists were eliminated.

Over the past 24 hours, the IDF struck approximately 25 Hezbollah targets, including a weapons storage facility, structures used for military purposes, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

In addition, in several incidents over the past few hours, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched several rockets, explosive drones, and mortar shells that fell adjacent to the soldiers. No IDF injuries were reported.