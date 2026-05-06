The Syrian interior authority announced on Tuesday that it has successfully disrupted a major terrorist conspiracy aimed at the highest levels of the national government, reported the Xinhua news agency.

Officials stated that security forces dismantled an organized cell allegedly operating under the direction of the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist organization.

According to a formal statement, the operation involved coordinated raids across several provinces, including Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Tartous, and Latakia. These simultaneous actions led to the apprehension of cell members who were purportedly in the final stages of preparing a series of lethal strikes.

Initial investigative findings suggest that the suspects infiltrated Syria approximately two months ago. Authorities allege that the members of the terror cell underwent intensive specialized training in southern Lebanon prior to their arrival.

This training reportedly focused on high-tech warfare tactics, including the deployment of explosives and the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.

The Syrian government claims that the cell was specifically tasked with the assassination of high-ranking government figures. The interior authority noted that the plot was uncovered and neutralized moments before the planned execution of these attacks.

While the announcement highlighted the severity of the threat, the statement did not provide specific numbers regarding the total number of individuals arrested. Additionally, the identities of the senior officials marked for assassination were not disclosed to the public.

Hezbollah has not yet issued a formal response or comment regarding the accusations leveled against its organization by the Syrian interior authority.

Hezbollah was supported and backed by the previous regime of Bashar Al-Assad, which was toppled in December of 2024.

The group’s relationship with the new Syrian government, led by transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa, is one of hostility and conflict, as Hezbollah is now viewed as a disruptive actor operating through clandestine networks in Syria.