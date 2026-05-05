The IDF is preparing to deploy a new weapon in southern Lebanon to counter Hezbollah’s drone (UAV) threats.

According to a report by Kan News, the system consists of 5.56mm fragmenting ammunition compatible with the M-16 and Tavor assault rifles used by IDF soldiers in the field.

Each round contains five small steel pellets designed to increase the effective hit radius against drones by about 30 meters. The new ammunition is expected to significantly improve the chances of striking airborne targets and has previously proven effective on the battlefield during the Russia-Ukraine war.

In recent days, a delegation from the IDF Ground Forces Command traveled to the US to conduct tests of the weapon system. Following successful trials, the commander of the Ground Forces instructed the purchase of hundreds of thousands of ammunition crates from the US, which are expected to arrive in Israel next week.

The report also noted that the IDF aims to equip every soldier in relevant units with a magazine containing the special fragmenting rounds, enabling rapid fire against drones using standard personal weapons.

Alongside this procurement, additional field instructions have been issued to soldiers for dealing with drones, including the deployment of nets over buildings and military vehicles.

The combination of specialized ammunition and physical protection measures in the field is intended to reduce the effectiveness of Hezbollah’s drones in combat operations in southern Lebanon.