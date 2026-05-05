סיור מצולם בתוך מנהרה בלבנון דובר צה"ל

IDF: Five underground terror routes dismantled and more than 250 terrorists eliminated: Activity of the 146th Division in southern Lebanon

IDF soldiers under the command of the 146th Division continue to operate south of the Forward Defense Line with the objective of removing threats to Israeli civilians.

Since the start of the operation, IDF soldiers dismantled five underground tunnels and thousands of terrorist infrastructure sites in the area. In addition, they eliminated more than 250 terrorists in close-quarters engagement and aerial strikes, and located hundreds of weapons, including drones, explosives, anti-tank missiles, RPGs, and more.

The IDF will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon.