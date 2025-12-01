36-year-old biker stuntman Lurrique Ferrari was killed during a live show at the Hot Wheels Epic Show at Beto Carrero World in Penha, Brazil - and the fatal accident was recorded on video.

According to testimonies, Ferrari missed the landing ramp during a motorcycle jump and suffered serious head injuries.

Medical and fire teams arrived within seconds and evacuated him to hospital while he was unconscious. The park management announced that Ferrari underwent emergency surgery, but doctors were unable to save his life.

Ferrari is considered one of the most prominent and well-known riders at the park, and performed there almost daily. He has amassed over 50,000 followers on social media.

Following the incident, law enforcement in Santa Catarina opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. According to sources familiar with the case, the initial assessment is that a slight deviation in the angle of the jump ramp could have caused the loss of control that led to the crash.

In the meantime, the park management has announced the cancellation of all stunt shows until the official investigation is complete.