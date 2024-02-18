President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, accused Israel of performing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.

He compared the IDF actions in Gaza to Hitler’s actions against Jews in WW2.

"What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not war. This is genocide. It is not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It is a war between a trained especially against women and children. What is happening in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian people has not happened at almost any other time in history. In fact, it only happened once; when Hitler decided to kill the Jews," claimed da Silva.

He attacked some Western countries on their decision to stop aid to UNRWA in a meeting with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister, Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh, during a visit to Africa and announced that his country would increase its support for the refugee agency.

During the war, Da Silva attacked Israel at every possible opportunity and sided with the Palestinians and Hamas.

"The Brazilian President's words are shameful and severe. This is the trivialization of the Holocaust and an attempt to harm the Jewish people and Israel's right to defend itself.

"The comparison between Israel and the Nazi Holocaust and Hitler is a red line. Israel is fighting for its defense and to ensure its future, until total victory and it is doing so while following international law.

"I decided, together with Foreign Minister Katz, to immediately summon the Brazilian Ambassador to Israel for a disciplinary hearing."

Chairman of the opposition, Yair Lapid, condemned the announcement and said, "The president of Brazil has made a disgraceful statement that shows ignorance and antisemitism. The State of Israel is devastated and shocked by the massacre of its citizens, 134 hostages are still being held in the tunnels in Gaza. I wonder what da Silva would have said if a terrorist organization had attacked Brazil like that. He should be ashamed."

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant commented: "Accusing Israel of perpetrating a Holocaust is outrageous and abhorrent.

"Brazil has stood with Israel for years. President Lula supports a genocidal terrorist organization - Hamas, and in doing so brings great shame to his people, and violates the values of the free world," he stated