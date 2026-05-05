US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Tuesday that the Operation Epic Fury phase of the Iran conflict is over.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Rubio explained that Iran’s ability “to build a shield behind which they could hide their nuclear program was wiped out. That is a very substantial achievement and that was the purpose of this operation from day one."

He then stressed, “The operation is over. Epic Fury, the president notified Congress, we’re done with that stage of it. We are now onto this project of freedom."

“As far as a negotiation is concerned, I think the president has been clear that part of the negotiation process has to be, not just enrichment but what happens to this material that is very deep somewhere that they still have access to it they ever wanted to dig it out. That has to be addressed and that is being addressed in the negotiation," Rubio stated.

At the press conference, Rubio provided further information about Project Freedom , which President Donald Trump announced earlier this week and which is meant to escort foreign vessels from the Strait of Hormuz.

The Secretary of State explained that the goal of the project is "to rescue almost 23,000 civilians from 87 different countries that are trapped and left for dead in the Persian Gulf by the Iranian regime."

He stated that Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is "not just criminal," but "desperate and destructive," and called it "piracy."

"Nations from around the world, the overwhelming majority of whom are not even engaged in any military hostilities, are now at risk, not just of losing their cargo, but the lives of their own citizens, because of this blockade," said Rubio, noting that the ships will eventually run out of food and drinkable water for their crews.

"These are innocent bystanders," Rubio declared. "These are countries and ships that have nothing to do with any of this, and nonetheless, are being caught in the middle of it and being held hostage, merely because Iran can do it. Just as the regime brutally slaughtered tens of thousands of its own citizens for the crime of peaceful protest."

The Secretary stated that ten civilian sailors have already died as a result of Iran's blockade and attacks and that multiple nations have asked for America's assistance in freeing their ships.

He called Project Freedom a "defensive operation" in which US forces will only open fire if attacked first.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump stated that Iran "should wave the white flag of surrender" as the US continues to degrade its ability to threaten merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking with reporters at the White House, Trump said, "They play games, ​but let me just tell you, they want to make a deal. And who wouldn't, when your ​military is totally gone?"

According to Trump, Iran's military capabilities have been so degraded that the Islamic Republic has been reduced to firing "peashooters."

The President declared that "nobody's going to challenge the blockade" of Iranian shipping.

However, he refused to specify what Iran would have to do to violate the ceasefire agreement, even after Iran fired cruise missiles and attack drones at the United Arab Emirates.