US President Donald Trump spoke at the White House on Monday and commented on the situation with Iran, which hours earlier attacked the United Arab Emirates .

Trump said that the war is “going very well. They have no navy, they have no air force, they have no anti-aircraft equipment, they have no radar, they have no nothing. They have no leaders actually. The leaders happen to be gone also."

He stressed, “We can't let them have a nuclear weapon. or you're going to have problems like nobody would believe."

Trump’s comments came hours after Iran launched two salvos of cruise missiles at the United Arab Emirates, about two hours after residents across the UAE received emergency alerts on their mobile phones warning of an imminent missile threat from Iran and instructing them to enter protected areas. A short time later, an all-clear message was issued.

In the first salvo, three of the missiles were intercepted, and one fell into the sea. In the second salvo, three people were injured.

The UAE also reported that Iran launched attack drones. A petrochemical facility was reportedly struck by a drone.

Trump later accused Iran of targeting "unrelated nations" in its attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The President also told Fox News that Iran would be "blown off the face of the earth" if it attacks the US naval vessels escorting merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.