Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi commented on Monday’s events in the Strait of Hormuz, saying they show that there is no military solution to the crisis.

In a post on social media, Araghchi also warned the United States and the United Arab Emirates against being drawn into what he described as a “quagmire by ill-wishers."

“Events in Hormuz make clear that there's no military solution to a political crisis," wrote the Iranian Foreign Minister.

“As talks are making progress with Pakistan's gracious effort, the U.S. should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE," he added.

“Project Freedom is Project Deadlock," concluded Araghchi, referring to the newly launched US operation to free ships trapped in the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi’s post came hours after Iran fired 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones at the UAE, injuring three people.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said the US military shot down seven small Iranian boats near the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid the tensions, Trump accused Iran of targeting "unrelated nations" in its attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The President also told Fox News that Iran would be "blown off the face of the earth" if it attacks the US naval vessels escorting merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.