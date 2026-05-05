The IDF is increasing its use of advanced technology to fight threats from the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.

Using an armed drone, IDF soldiers of the 226th Brigade identified two armed Hezbollah terrorists operating near IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon.

In a rapid response, the soldiers struck and eliminated the terrorists with the drone while they attempted to flee on a motorcycle in the area.

Additionally, yesterday (Monday), Hezbollah launched an anti-tank missile toward the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. The projectile fell near the soldiers. No IDF injuries were reported.

Subsequently, the IDF struck and dismantled the structure from which the launch was identified.