Antisemitic hate crimes in New York City fell by 30.2% in April, according to figures published by the NYPD today (Monday).

30 antisemitic hate crimes were committed in April 2026, down from 43 in April 2025. Overall hate crimes fell by 35%.

Despite the encouraging trend, anti-Jewish crimes continue to represent the majority of all hate crimes in New York, with 60% of all hate crimes being antisemitic in nature.

Hate crimes had been up year over year from January through March, making April the first month of the year when hate crimes fell. In January, antisemitic hate crimes were up 182% year over year.

The month of May has gotten off to a rocky start after several synagogues and private homes in the Queens borough of New York City were vandalized overnight with swastikas and antisemitic graffiti, prompting widespread condemnation from local and state officials.

Authorities said multiple locations were targeted, including Congregation Machane Chodosh in Forest Hills, where worshippers arriving for morning prayers discovered the defaced property. Images from the scene showed swastikas spray-painted on walls and nearby residential structures.